Jazz in the City at the Frye Museum featuring Jovino Santos Neto (September 2026)

Sponsored by KNKX. After fifteen years as a member of the legendary Hermeto Pascoal Group, Jovino Santos Neto moved to Seattle in 1993, where he became an influential performer, composer, and educator at Cornish College of the Arts. For this performance, he is joined by bassist Peter Barshay and drummer David Flores, coming together as a piano trio to share expressive, groove-driven Brazilian music. A three-time Latin GRAMMY nominee, Santos is a master pianist, composer, and arranger who blends vibrant Brazilian rhythms with rich harmonic depth. His compositions have been performed by the Seattle Symphony and ensembles around the world.

Peter Barshay is a bassist with a distinguished career as a sideman in the New York City and Bay Area jazz scenes. He has performed with many of jazz’s leading artists, including Pharoah Sanders, Bobby McFerrin, and the Mingus Big Band.

David Flores is a drummer, educator, and performer whose work draws from jazz, Afro-Caribbean, funk, and rhythm-driven traditions. Originally from the Bay Area, he has performed and recorded with artists including Donna Summer, Lauryn Hill, and Paquito D’Rivera.

Enjoy live jazz in the Frye's acoustically stunning auditorium with Jazz in the City at the Frye Art Museum, presented in partnership with Ariel Media. This ongoing concert series celebrates the rich legacy and cultural impact of jazz—and its role in shaping Seattle’s artistic identity—through performances by some of the city’s most acclaimed musicians.