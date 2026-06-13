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Japanese Taiko Drumming with Japan Creative Arts The School of Taiko

  • Live Music: All
  • Kids & Family
  • Community Events

Japanese Taiko Drumming with Japan Creative Arts The School of Taiko

See dance & musical performances and learn Japanese Taiko drumming with Japan Creative Arts The School of Taiko.

Supported by NEA

Hands On Children's Museum
$3 – $19.95
11:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
https://bit.ly/HOCMPage

Artist Group Info

Japan Creative Arts The School of Taiko
https://www.japancreativearts.com/the-school-of-taiko?srsltid=AfmBOoqPkHVos3J7EQynCdG3K00b1PSRTLFiAJjVxTBFxqXfoc3hf9Hy
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NE
Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818
https://www.hocm.org/