- Live Music: All,
- Kids & Family,
- Community Events
Japanese Taiko Drumming with Japan Creative Arts The School of Taiko
- Live Music: All,
- Kids & Family,
- Community Events
Japanese Taiko Drumming with Japan Creative Arts The School of Taiko
See dance & musical performances and learn Japanese Taiko drumming with Japan Creative Arts The School of Taiko.
Supported by NEA
Hands On Children's Museum
$3 – $19.95
11:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
Artist Group Info
Japan Creative Arts The School of Taiko
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NEOlympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818