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  • Cultural celebration
  • Kids & Family
  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Japanese Calligraphy with Chiyo Sanada

  • Cultural celebration
  • Kids & Family
  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Japanese Calligraphy with Chiyo Sanada

Join artist Chiyo Sanada to paint with Sumi-e brushes and explore the beauty of Japanese calligraphy!

As an artist, Chiyo’s passion has always been Japanese Calligraphy (Shodo). Shodo is essentially an art of movement, using ink, brush, and paper to express thoughts and emotions in characters. Chiyo’s goal is to make connections with people from all over the world through her art.

Supported by NEA

Hands On Children's Museum
$3 – $19.95
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
https://bit.ly/HOCMPage

Artist Group Info

Chiyo Sanada
https://www.chiyosanada.com/
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NE
Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818
https://www.hocm.org/