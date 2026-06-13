- Cultural celebration,
- Kids & Family,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Japanese Calligraphy with Chiyo Sanada
- Cultural celebration,
- Kids & Family,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Japanese Calligraphy with Chiyo Sanada
Join artist Chiyo Sanada to paint with Sumi-e brushes and explore the beauty of Japanese calligraphy!
As an artist, Chiyo’s passion has always been Japanese Calligraphy (Shodo). Shodo is essentially an art of movement, using ink, brush, and paper to express thoughts and emotions in characters. Chiyo’s goal is to make connections with people from all over the world through her art.
Supported by NEA
Hands On Children's Museum
$3 – $19.95
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
Artist Group Info
Chiyo Sanada
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NEOlympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818