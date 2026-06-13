Japanese Calligraphy with Chiyo Sanada

Join artist Chiyo Sanada to paint with Sumi-e brushes and explore the beauty of Japanese calligraphy!

As an artist, Chiyo’s passion has always been Japanese Calligraphy (Shodo). Shodo is essentially an art of movement, using ink, brush, and paper to express thoughts and emotions in characters. Chiyo’s goal is to make connections with people from all over the world through her art.

Supported by NEA