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  • Comedy
  • Storytelling event

Inside Story: Storytelling & Improv Comedy Show

  • Comedy
  • Storytelling event

Inside Story: Storytelling & Improv Comedy Show

Real stories. Unexpected laughs. Inside Story brings personal storytelling and improv comedy together at Unexpected Productions in Pike Place Market. Storytellers share true experiences, then improvisers use those moments to inspire scenes created on the spot. Funny, heartfelt, and full of surprises, each performance offers a different mix of lived experience and spontaneous imagination.

September 6 features storytellers from the Unexpected Productions ensemble. Sunday, September 6, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Pacific.

This show contains mature content, language, and situations.

General admission: $15 plus $1.95 fee ($16.95 online). Senior/military/student tickets (ID required): $12 plus $1.71 fee ($13.71 online). See Eventbrite for all ticket options.

Unexpected Productions
$15 + fees ($16.95 online); eligible discounts $12 + fees ($13.71 online)
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Unexpected Productions
Unexpected Productions
1428 Post Alley
Seattle, Washington 98101