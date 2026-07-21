Grammy- and Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter and composer Ingrid Michaelson is a force in the music industry, known for her distinctively soulful folk-pop style. She founded her own label, Cabin 24 Records, which releases her music — including her latest studio album For the Dreamers, as well as her gold and platinum hits, "The Way I Am," "Girls Chase Boys," and "You and I." She's scored songs for television, including Hulu’s Emmy nominated Little Fires Everywhere and Tiny Beautiful Things. Michaelson was also executive music producer for Apple TV+’s Slumberkins, creating original songs for the series.

She made her on-stage Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 and made her Broadway debut as a composer in 2024 writing the music and lyrics for The Notebook: The Musical. She went on to co-produce the Grammy nominated Notebook Original Broadway Cast Album.