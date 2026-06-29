How does it feel to look at nothing by Holland Andrews & yuniya edi kwon

Using an improvised language of disintegration, How does it feel to look at nothing is an embodied pre-origin story of a Deity of Nothingness. An opera of the elemental, of pre-deities, and illusions of containment, this interdisciplinary performance emerges through a story of transitional states. Composer-performers, multi-instrumentalists, and vocalists Holland Andrews and yuniya edi kwon co-create this work of composition, improvisation, dance, and ritual. Grounded in Holland and yuniya’s shared spiritual lineages and lives as partners, the opera explores the forces and conditions that compel life’s emergence, and the spiritual act of meaning-making during epochs of decay.

