Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Theater: Special Program
  • Theater

Hot Fix Sideshow

  • Theater: Special Program
  • Theater

Hot Fix Sideshow

All the way from NYC, for one night only, Hot Fix Sideshow is barreling their way to Colorado for a spectacle of old school circus shenanigans at Sunshine Studios Live! Brace yourself for sinister silliness & dionysian delights full of fire breathing, sword swallowing, glass walking, burlesque, opera singing and more! Featuring performers seen in the Coney Island Sideshow, Phantom of the Opera: Masquerade and Bonnaroo Music Festival.

Performances by

Cyclone Jack Sullivan
Kita St. Cyr
Queensiñera

Sunshine Studios Live
$23
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hot Fix Sideshow
2123650690
kitastcyr@gmail.com
hotfixsideshow.com

Artist Group Info

Hot Fix Sideshow
hot fix sideshow.com
Sunshine Studios Live
3970 Clear View Frontage Rd
Colorado Springs, Colorado 80911
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hot-fix-sideshow-tickets-1990211683721