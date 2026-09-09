- Theater: Special Program,
- Theater
Hot Fix Sideshow
- Theater: Special Program,
- Theater
Hot Fix Sideshow
All the way from NYC, for one night only, Hot Fix Sideshow is barreling their way to Colorado for a spectacle of old school circus shenanigans at Sunshine Studios Live! Brace yourself for sinister silliness & dionysian delights full of fire breathing, sword swallowing, glass walking, burlesque, opera singing and more! Featuring performers seen in the Coney Island Sideshow, Phantom of the Opera: Masquerade and Bonnaroo Music Festival.
Performances by
Cyclone Jack Sullivan
Kita St. Cyr
Queensiñera
Sunshine Studios Live
$23
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Hot Fix Sideshow
2123650690
kitastcyr@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Hot Fix Sideshow
Sunshine Studios Live
3970 Clear View Frontage RdColorado Springs, Colorado 80911