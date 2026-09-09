All the way from NYC, for one night only, Hot Fix Sideshow is barreling their way to Colorado for a spectacle of old school circus shenanigans at Sunshine Studios Live! Brace yourself for sinister silliness & dionysian delights full of fire breathing, sword swallowing, glass walking, burlesque, opera singing and more! Featuring performers seen in the Coney Island Sideshow, Phantom of the Opera: Masquerade and Bonnaroo Music Festival.

Performances by

Cyclone Jack Sullivan

Kita St. Cyr

Queensiñera