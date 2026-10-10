Hip-Hop History Month Celebration

Celebrate Hip-Hop History Month at MOPOP with daytime programming on November 7 highlighting the connections between music and fashion in the Pacific Northwest hip-hop scene. Inspired by Styled by the Streets: Black Women in Hip-Hop Fashion, the program will feature an elevated listening session with Seattle hip-hop artist Oblé Reed and a fashion showcase with original pieces by local designer La Paisa. Then, join Ukeme Ekpoh, founder of So Pressious and a featured contributor to the exhibition, for an intimate panel discussion about her creative process and custom nail designs. Throughout the day, Oblé and his team will also host a community clothing drive to support communities in need across Seattle.