- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Kids & Family,
- Community Events
Hilltop Artists Residency at Museum of Glass
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Kids & Family,
- Community Events
Hilltop Artists Residency at Museum of Glass
Each year, Hilltop Artists students and alums work together with the MOG artists to create the centerpiece sculptures for our annual fundraising luncheon.
Visit the artists at the Museum of Glass where they will work together August 12th through August 16th. We highly recommend you make some time to visit on Sunday, August 16th when Executive Director Kimberly Keith will give a talk about the creative process and share Hilltop Artists updates.
Museum of Glass
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 16, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hilltop Artists
253-571-7747
info@hilltopartists.org
Museum of Glass
1801 Dock StreetTacoma, Washington 98402
253 284-4750
info@museumofglass.org