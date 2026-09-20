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  • Theater & Dance: All

Hervé Koubi: Sol Invictus

  • Theater & Dance: All

Hervé Koubi: Sol Invictus

Led by the imaginative choreographer Hervé Koubi, Compagnie Hervé brings the mesmerizingly kinetic Sol Invictus to Bellingham for the first time! Named after the “invincible sun” deity of Ancient Rome, the work is a gravity-defying fusion of contemporary movement, capoeira, and urban dance that transforms the stage into a playground for possibilities. It upholds love as the guarantor of peace, asserting that despite fracture, communion remains humanity’s saving grace. Embodying perseverance and hope, the piece imagines a community where the "foreigner" no longer exists, borders become fluid, and everyone defines themselves freely, escaping stereotypes.

Mount Baker Theatre
Starting at $54.75
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 17 Feb 2027
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Event Supported By

Mount Baker Theatre
tickets@mountbakertheatre.com
https://mountbakertheatre.com/Online/default.asp
Mount Baker Theatre
104 N Commercial St
Bellingham, Washington 98225
3607346080
tickets@mountbakertheatre.com
https://mountbakertheatre.com/online/article/take3