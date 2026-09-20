Hervé Koubi: Sol Invictus

Led by the imaginative choreographer Hervé Koubi, Compagnie Hervé brings the mesmerizingly kinetic Sol Invictus to Bellingham for the first time! Named after the “invincible sun” deity of Ancient Rome, the work is a gravity-defying fusion of contemporary movement, capoeira, and urban dance that transforms the stage into a playground for possibilities. It upholds love as the guarantor of peace, asserting that despite fracture, communion remains humanity’s saving grace. Embodying perseverance and hope, the piece imagines a community where the "foreigner" no longer exists, borders become fluid, and everyone defines themselves freely, escaping stereotypes.