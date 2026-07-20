Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass

Join MBT for an iconic evening with Herb Alpert and his brand new Tijuana Brass. Alpert will take over MBT’s Main Stage alongside six incredible musicians: Bill Cantos on the piano and marimba, Kerry Marx on guitar, Ryan Dragon on trombone, Kris Bergh on trumpet, Ray Brinker on the drums, and Hussain Jiffry on the bass. The group will play all of your favorite Tijuana Brass hit songs — just as you remember hearing them while growing up.

Alpert loves answering audience questions about his career. He’ll chat with the audience about the record company he established with Jerry Moss (A&M Records) and his experience with the many iconic artists he has worked with over the past 64 years, including The Sergio Mendes & Brasil 66, The Carpenters, and Burt Bacharach. A giant video screen will display hundreds of classic photos, videos, art, and various memorabilia from Alpert’s legacy. Enjoy more than music in this once in a lifetime concert event.