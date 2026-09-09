HEIDI CONNOLLY: MEDIUMSHIP (MESSAGES FROM BEYOND THE VEIL)

Have you felt put off by those who are too woo-woo for you to relate to?

Do you know the difference between “psychic” and “medium”—and why it matters?

If you’ve thought about dipping your toe in the water…

Looking for someone with whom you can simply relax…

Someone approachable so you feel comfortable asking questions about your loved ones on the other side, how the “other side” works, or how this kind of perspective can change the dynamics of your life for the better…

Then…

All you have to do is skip down to Traditions Fair Trade for one of my monthly “Messages from Beyond the Veil” events to see how easy it can be. I’m known as the “Down-To-Earth Medium” for this reason: I am approachable, kind-hearted, and passionate about my work, all of which brings me closer to those who seek compassionate healing, freedom from grief, or simply a way to expand their knowledge.

Join me, won’t you?

UPCOMING DATES

6-7:30 PM, $25

Thurs, Sept 24

Fri, Oct 30

Fri, Nov 20

Wed, Dec 30

