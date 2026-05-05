Gretchen Yanover in Concert

Immerse yourself in an electrifying evening during this unique concert!

Composer Gretchen Yanover returns to BIMA for this one-of-a-kind event. As Yanover will performs her original pieces on electric cello with looping pedal live on stage, artist Anastasia Rÿser will be projecting real-time visual environments that pair dynamically with each piece to create an immersive, unforgettable visual and musical experience.