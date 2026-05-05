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  • Live Music: Classical
  • Live Music: Electronic
  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Gretchen Yanover in Concert

  • Live Music: Classical
  • Live Music: Electronic
  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Gretchen Yanover in Concert

Immerse yourself in an electrifying evening during this unique concert!

Composer Gretchen Yanover returns to BIMA for this one-of-a-kind event. As Yanover will performs her original pieces on electric cello with looping pedal live on stage, artist Anastasia Rÿser will be projecting real-time visual environments that pair dynamically with each piece to create an immersive, unforgettable visual and musical experience.

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
25.27 - 27.33
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
events@biartmuseum.org
biartmuseum.org
Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
550 Winslow Way
Bainbridge Island, Washington 98110
206-842-4451
Info@biartmuseum.org
https://www.biartmuseum.org/