Golden and Gay 10th Annual Cabaret

Golden & Gay

10th Annual Cabaret

Join Seattle Pro Musica at The Triple Door as we celebrate ten years of our foray into musical theater with Golden & Gay, our salute to the Golden Age of Broadway. Spend a night on the town and enjoy musical gaiety in every sense as we turn back the clock to present some of the most loved tunes from classic musicals, along with gems from shows off the beaten path. You'll find adventure in the evening air, with songs that'll make you feel brand new down to your toes.

Our show is full of gilded harmonies and sparkling humor, and the tasty fare and libations from the Wild Ginger kitchen will make you want to sing for your supper. Keep clouds from raining on your parade and get your tickets today!

Saturday, November 7, 2026 — 5:00 pm & 8:00 pm

The Triple Door

216 Union Street

Seattle

dinner service begins at 4:00 pm & 7:30 pm

