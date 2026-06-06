Garret T. Willie LIVE!

Canadian blues-rock guitarist Garret T. Willie has announced a seven-date US run this July in support of his acclaimed 2026 album Bill's Cafe, out now on Cordova Bay/Gulf Coast Records. The Bill's Cafe Tour touches down across Washington and Oregon beginning July 16, with a marquee appearance at the 39th Annual Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival, the largest and longest-running blues festival in the state of Washington.

TICKETS: www.garrettwillie.com/tour

Bill's Cafe, Willie's second album and most ambitious work to date, was recorded in Nashville under the production of Grammy Award-winning Tom Hambridge (Buddy Guy, Kingfish, Susan Tedeschi) and features a cast of seasoned session players including Audley Freed (The Black Crowes, Gov't Mule), Kenny Greenberg, Tommy Mac (George Thorogood, Johnny Winter), Kevin McKendree (Delbert McClinton, Brian Setzer), and Mike Rojas (The Black Keys). Named after his grandfather's pool hall café in Alert Bay, British Columbia, the record channels the weight of that small coastal community through nine tracks of high-voltage blues-rock built for stages and open road alike.

"It's a record about where I come from," said Willie. "Seemed right to take it on the road."

US TOUR DATES

July 16 — Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown

July 17 — Winthrop, WA @ Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival

July 18 — Portland, OR @ Jack London Revue

July 19 — Bend, OR @ Silver Moon Brewing

July 21 — Roseburg, OR @ Music on the Half Shell

July 22 — Cottage Grove, OR @ The Axe & Fiddle Public House

July 23 — Tacoma, WA @ Elks Temple – Spanish Ballroom

MORE ABOUT BILL’S CAFE

Bill’s Cafe is more than a record — it’s a tribute, a turning point, and a reckoning. Named after his grandfather’s pool hall café in Alert Bay, British Columbia, the album carries the ghosts of home into the bright lights of Nashville. It was there, under the guidance of Grammy Award-winning producer Tom Hambridge (Buddy Guy, Kingfish, Susan Tedeschi), that Willie sharpened his blues-rock fire into something bigger, bolder, and truer.

The album is a road map of grit, heart, and soul. Written and recorded between late nights, long drives, and Nashville sessions, the record captures the restless spirit of a young artist carrying old-soul blues and rock traditions into the future. Across the album, Willie threads tales of whiskey-fueled nights, missed chances, stubborn resilience, and the freedom that only comes with chasing music town to town.

With his guitar in hand and a voice that cuts like hi-beam headlights on a dark backroad, Willie delivers songs that feel lived-in and timeless. Bill’s Cafe is about the forces that hold us — love, loss, addiction, ambition, and the unshakable call of music as a means of survival. It’s a live wire of raw energy and soul — a reminder that sometimes the most dangerous thing is also the most irresistible.

That edge runs through the whole record. From roadhouse stompers to backseat ballads, Willie shines a light on hustlers, heartbreakers, and the broken pieces we all carry. He doesn’t just sing the blues — he spits them, shouts them, and bends them into something both timeless and dangerous.

In Bill’s Cafe, Garret T. Willie doesn’t just honor his past — he builds a bridge between worlds: Alert Bay and Nashville, tradition and reinvention, the ghosts of family and the fire of the future.

On stage, Garret T. Willie is undeniable. At just 25 years old, his towering stature and deep, gravel-soaked voice channel the weight of an artist who has lived every shade of the blues. His performances are electric — no gimmicks, no fluff, just raw shredding, searing tone, and solos that rip straight through the room. He plays with the intensity of the greats, often bending the guitar behind his head mid-solo or leaping into the crowd to bring the fire even closer. Willie’s live show is more than a concert — it’s a shockwave of blues-rock energy that leaves audiences speechless and makes believers out of anyone.

Willie first made his mark with his debut album Same Pain, written with Parker Bossley at Afterlife Studios in Vancouver. The record lit a fire that spread far beyond Canada’s borders, earning praise from The Toronto Star, RANGE, Guitar World, Wonderland, Blues Matters, Blues in Britain and Classic Rock Magazine, while also landing airplay on BBC Radio 2’s The Blues Show with Cerys Matthews. Same Pain broke into the Top 20 on the UK Blues Albums chart and the US Roots Music Blues Rock chart in 2023, earned Willie two Western Canadian Music Award nominations for Blues and Indigenous Artist of the Year and a nomination for Best New Touring Artist at the Canadian Live Music Industry Awards. He carried those songs across Canada and in the US, opening for legends like Kenny Wayne Shepherd, John Fogerty, Kingfish, and recently performed on Joe Bonamassa’s Blues Cruise with Marcus King, Jimmy Vivino, Jeremie Albino, Ariel Posen, and more — proving that his firebrand blend of blues, rock, and raw honesty could hold its own on any stage.

​Buy/Stream Bill’s Cafe HERE: ffm.to/gtwbillscafe

WEBSITE: www.garrettwillie.com