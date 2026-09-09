With a combination of emotional vocal delivery, fresh melodic arrangements, and airtight accompaniment, Gallowglass has developed a style of contemporary Celtic folk that Irish Music Magazine calls, "an inspired approach to the tradition.”

Gallowglass, featuring Jan Peters (vocals, harmonica), Mishon Kirkland (vocals, Irish flute), Zach Bauman (Irish bouzouki), and David Pender Lofgren (bodhrán), has become one of the Pacific Northwest's most celebrated Celtic music ensembles. Gallowglass has shared the stage with Dervish, Peter Rowan, Jolie Holland, and other luminaries of the folk scene, establishing themselves as innovators among their peers and captivating audiences with their signature sound. The release of their album, Dear Ruin, in 2024 has garnered critical acclaim and international radio play.