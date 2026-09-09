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  • Live Music: All

Gallowglass

  • Live Music: All

Gallowglass

With a combination of emotional vocal delivery, fresh melodic arrangements, and airtight accompaniment, Gallowglass has developed a style of contemporary Celtic folk that Irish Music Magazine calls, "an inspired approach to the tradition.”

Gallowglass, featuring Jan Peters (vocals, harmonica), Mishon Kirkland (vocals, Irish flute), Zach Bauman (Irish bouzouki), and David Pender Lofgren (bodhrán), has become one of the Pacific Northwest's most celebrated Celtic music ensembles. Gallowglass has shared the stage with Dervish, Peter Rowan, Jolie Holland, and other luminaries of the folk scene, establishing themselves as innovators among their peers and captivating audiences with their signature sound. The release of their album, Dear Ruin, in 2024 has garnered critical acclaim and international radio play.

Mount Baker Theatre
Starting at $27.75
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mount Baker Theatre
tickets@mountbakertheatre.com
https://mountbakertheatre.com/Online/default.asp
Mount Baker Theatre
104 N Commercial St
Bellingham, Washington 98225
3607346080
tickets@mountbakertheatre.com
https://mountbakertheatre.com/online/article/take3