Funk for Freedom: Dance Like Your Country Depends on It

This is a benefit all-ages dance for Legal Immigration Services of Olympia (LISO. ) All funds go to providing free legal representation to Thurston County residents who are picked up by ICE and detained in the NW ICE Processing Center in Tacoma.

Join the Groove:

The evening will feature live performances by the 11 piece, wildly danceable and fun Func Pro Tunc Band and Choro Tomorrow, Brazilian music from yesterday, today and tomorrow led by local immigration attorney Lisa Seibert

The entry to this fun, ALL-AGES benefit dance is by donation from $5 - $5,000. In addition, there will be delicious food from Nineveh and a variety of refreshing beverages as well as raffle tickets available for additional purchase/donation.

There is a dedicated children’s activity area with books, games and art supplies and for those attendees seeking a more relaxed environment, a separate quiet area will be available for conversation and networking. The event also serves as a community resource hub, featuring information from various organizations providing services to immigrants throughout Thurston County.