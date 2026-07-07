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  • Food Events

Fruit-Forward & Fabulous Summer Chocolate Tasting

  • Food Events

Fruit-Forward & Fabulous Summer Chocolate Tasting

Join us Saturday, August 8, for a chocolate tasting made for summer—bright, fruity, refreshing, and just a little unexpected.

We’ll be offering tastes of a colorful lineup of bean-to-bar chocolates featuring flavors like passion fruit, strawberry, mango, banana, lychee, and tropical fruit punch. Some are tangy and vibrant. Some are soft and floral. Others taste like a tropical vacation somehow found its way into a chocolate bar.

It’s a chance to taste across different fruits, cacao styles, and chocolate makers (Kasama, Likkle More, Levêlez, and more!) while discovering how well chocolate can play with juicy, tart, and aromatic flavors. Compare favorites, find a new summer treat, and see whether you’re drawn to something sunny and familiar or a combination you’ve never tried before.

Come by, taste your way through the selection, and bring a friend—because comparing chocolate opinions is half the fun.

ChefShop
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ChefShop
2062869988
shopkeeper@chefshop.com
https://chefshop.com/

Artist Group Info

maile.bohlmann@gmail.com
ChefShop
1425 Elliott Ave. W
Seattle, Washington 98119
2062869988
shopkeeper@chefshop.com
https://chefshop.com/blogs/news/a-taste-of-japan-meet-the-makers-chefshop