Fruit-Forward & Fabulous Summer Chocolate Tasting

Join us Saturday, August 8, for a chocolate tasting made for summer—bright, fruity, refreshing, and just a little unexpected.

We’ll be offering tastes of a colorful lineup of bean-to-bar chocolates featuring flavors like passion fruit, strawberry, mango, banana, lychee, and tropical fruit punch. Some are tangy and vibrant. Some are soft and floral. Others taste like a tropical vacation somehow found its way into a chocolate bar.

It’s a chance to taste across different fruits, cacao styles, and chocolate makers (Kasama, Likkle More, Levêlez, and more!) while discovering how well chocolate can play with juicy, tart, and aromatic flavors. Compare favorites, find a new summer treat, and see whether you’re drawn to something sunny and familiar or a combination you’ve never tried before.

Come by, taste your way through the selection, and bring a friend—because comparing chocolate opinions is half the fun.