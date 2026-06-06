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Fridays in July: Open Late at Pacific Bonsai Museum

  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Outdoor/Nature Event
  • Kids & Family

Fridays in July: Open Late at Pacific Bonsai Museum

Take a restorative forest bath with certified guide Ireland Scheer from Pacific Forest Bathing, 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Free.

This summer, we’re staying open late every Friday in July, until 7 PM. We heard you. Caregivers, folks whose work schedules don’t allow a visit before our usual 4 PM close, and anyone craving a slower evening now have time to wander the grounds in the warm golden-hour light. It’s a beautiful window for photography, a peaceful chance to take in the serenity of the museum among birdsong, and a wonderful way to decompress after a long work week. Come stroll among the trees, spend time with our special exhibition Bonsai United, and enjoy special programming each Friday evening. All activities are free and no registration is required. We’re open to the public with free admission thanks to support from 4Culture.

Pacific Bonsai Museum
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Pacific Bonsai Museum
2533537345
info@pacificbonsaimuseum.org
Pacific Bonsai Museum
Pacific Bonsai Museum
2515 S 336th Street
Federal Way, Washington 98003
253-353-7345
info@pacificbonsaimuseum.org
https://pacificbonsaimuseum.org/