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  • Live Music: All
  • Special Event
  • Live Music: Bluegrass

Free, live bluegrass guitar set with Jake Eddy

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  • Live Music: All
  • Special Event
  • Live Music: Bluegrass

Free, live bluegrass guitar set with Jake Eddy

Come hear a live bluegrass guitar set and clinic with Jake Eddy and Yamaha Guitars to celebrate 60 years of guitar-making for Yamaha.
One event is at our Tacoma location on Saturday, October 10, and a second is at our Yakima location on Monday, October 12.
Come by and listen and talk with Jake and members of Yamaha.

Ted Brown Music Tacoma
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Ted Brown Music
8005628938
ted@tedbrownmusic.com
https://tedbrownmusic.com/

Artist Group Info

Jake Eddy
https://www.instagram.com/thejakeeddy/
Ted Brown Music Tacoma
6228 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, Washington 98409
(800) 562-8938
marketing@tedbrownmusic.com
https://tedbrownmusic.com/events