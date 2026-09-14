- Live Music: All,
- Special Event,
- Live Music: Bluegrass
Free, live bluegrass guitar set with Jake Eddy
- Live Music: All,
- Special Event,
- Live Music: Bluegrass
Free, live bluegrass guitar set with Jake Eddy
Come hear a live bluegrass guitar set and clinic with Jake Eddy and Yamaha Guitars to celebrate 60 years of guitar-making for Yamaha.
One event is at our Tacoma location on Saturday, October 10, and a second is at our Yakima location on Monday, October 12.
Come by and listen and talk with Jake and members of Yamaha.
Ted Brown Music Tacoma
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ted Brown Music
8005628938
ted@tedbrownmusic.com
Artist Group Info
Jake Eddy
Ted Brown Music Tacoma
6228 Tacoma Mall BlvdTacoma, Washington 98409
(800) 562-8938
marketing@tedbrownmusic.com