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  • Live Music: Jazz
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Frankie Moreno Trio in the Thomsen Club

  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Live Music: Alternative/Indie

Frankie Moreno Trio in the Thomsen Club

Six-time Las Vegas “Headliner of the Year,” Frankie Moreno has captivated audiences across the U.S. Now, he’s bringing his electrifying Jazz Trio show to The Thomsen Club at Field Hall for the very first time! Joined by his brother Tony Moreno on bass and his son Giovanni Moreno on drums, the Moreno Jazz Trio will deliver a high-energy performance featuring brand new arrangements of their biggest hits and fan favorites.

Choose between one of two dinner shows and enjoy an evening of enchanting music and delicious food and drink.

Field Arts & Events Hall
59.50-69.50
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Field Arts & Events Hall
(360) 477-4679
info@fieldhallevents.org
www.fieldhallevents.org

Artist Group Info

Frankie Moreno Trio
https://frankiemoreno.com/
Field Arts & Events Hall
201 W Front Street
Port Angeles, Washington 98362
(360) 477-4679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org
www.fieldhallevents.org