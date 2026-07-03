Frankie Moreno Trio in the Thomsen Club

Six-time Las Vegas “Headliner of the Year,” Frankie Moreno has captivated audiences across the U.S. Now, he’s bringing his electrifying Jazz Trio show to The Thomsen Club at Field Hall for the very first time! Joined by his brother Tony Moreno on bass and his son Giovanni Moreno on drums, the Moreno Jazz Trio will deliver a high-energy performance featuring brand new arrangements of their biggest hits and fan favorites.

Choose between one of two dinner shows and enjoy an evening of enchanting music and delicious food and drink.