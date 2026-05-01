- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Special Event,
- Community Events
Form a Line
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Special Event,
- Community Events
Form a Line
Childhood's End Gallery presents Form a Line, a group exhibition of new work by four distinct Pacific Northwest artists. Finding common ground in bold representation of the natural world, Kathy Anderson, Colleen Cotey, Sara Gettys, and Julia Janeway each bring a practiced sensitivity to their chosen mediums. Through processes that remove material or add it, these four artists present new works rooted in an intimate knowledge of place and material.
Childhood's End Gallery
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Sep 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
CHILDHOODS END GALLERY
3609433724
info@childhoods-end-gallery.com
Childhood's End Gallery
222 4th Ave WOlympia, Washington 98501
360-943-3724
info@childhoods-end-gallery.com