Folklife Sessions Residency Series at Métier Brewing Company with Carlos Snaider

Sponsored by KNKX. Presenting Folklife Session’s newest resident, Carlos Snaider! Carlos will be playing on the first Thursday’s of June, July, and August in the MBC Cherry St. taproom from 7-9PM.

About the artist: Aquiestoy is the project of guitarist, producer, and singer-songwriter Carlos Snaider. Raised by a Nuyorican mother and Ecuadorian father across cities in the US — and, briefly, in Quito, Ecuador — Carlos is now based in Seattle with his music taking him to and from Latin America.

The name Aquiestoy fuses the Spanish words for “here” and “I am”, which he translates as “ibehere.” That sense of presence without fixed ground runs through music that includes live solo and band arrangements, hardware synth production, and songwriting in English, Spanish, and Spanglish that are from many places and nowhere at once.

With Aquiestoy as his current root, Carlos also plays in the bands EarthtoneSkytone, Eléré and Star Gondola in Seattle.