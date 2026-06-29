Folk-Noir Duo Joselyn & Don Bring Cinematic Sound to Seattle’s Royal Room

Featuring Special Guests Alicia Healey & Wes Weddell for an Intimate Evening of Roots and Storytelling on Friday, July 24

SEATTLE, WA — Prepare for an evening of rich harmonies, deep storytelling, and captivating acoustic music as the Montana-raised, Los Angeles-based duo Joselyn & Don make their highly anticipated debut at The Royal Room on Friday, July 24. Joining them for this special performance are beloved Pacific Northwest mainstays Alicia Healey & Wes Weddell, promising a night filled with torch, twang, and exceptional songwriting.

The Headliners: Joselyn & Don

Blending the sun-drenched spirit of Laurel Canyon folk with soul, classic Americana, and a cinematic edge, Joselyn Wilkinson (lead vocals, tenor ukulele) and Don Barrozo (harmony vocals, guitar) deliver a live show that is as warm and engaging as it is musically profound.

The duo is touring in support of their acclaimed third album, Lost & Found Highway, which has earned international radio play and critical praise. Highlighted by Joselyn’s “singular voice” and Don’s “skilled fingerpicking,” their music tackles bold lyrics and socially engaged themes. Hits like “Choose Love” and “Workin’ the Hi-Line” have spent ten weeks on the Americana Radio Top 100, landed in the Folk Radio Top 40, and been featured on NPR syndicated radio shows. Having shared stages with artists like Kyshona, Chris Pierce, Jess Williamson, and Abby Posner, Joselyn & Don are thrilled to bring their spellbinding "folk-noir" sound to Seattle audiences.

Special Guests: Alicia Healey & Wes Weddell

Opening the night are Alicia Healey and Wes Weddell, two artists with deep roots in the Northwest music community.

Alicia Healey (vocals, guitar) is a songwriter, producer, and recording engineer known for delivering alt-country ballads and rock-flavored songs that bring the sweet, gritty stories of her characters to life.

Wes Weddell (vocals, guitar) is a fixture of Seattle’s roots scene, working as a frontman, sideman, teacher, and community-builder. Praised by the Seattle Weekly as “always heartfelt and well-constructed,” Weddell’s regionally rooted songs truly “speak for themselves” (No Depression).

Event Details & Ticket Information

Date: Friday, July 24, 2026

Venue: The Royal Room | 5000 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118

Seating Note: Diners may make table reservations directly with the venue after purchasing tickets. Seating for non-diners is first-come, first-served. Guests are highly encouraged to arrive early to guarantee a seat!