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  • Benefits/Fundraisers

Flow For a Cause Yoga

  • Benefits/Fundraisers

Flow For a Cause Yoga

Join us on September 12 for a yoga fundraiser benefiting the Ferndale Food Bank! Choose Gentle Hatha at 8:00 or 10:30 a.m., or Hatha at 9:15 a.m. Choose from two pricing options, $10 plus a few nonperishable food items, or regular class price. Every dollar collected, and all food donations will go directly to the Ferndale Food Bank. For more information and to sign up visit firmanayoga.com

firmana yoga
$10-$18
08:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

firmana yoga
3604743714
info@firmanayoga.com
firmanayoga.com
firmana yoga
5772 2nd Ave
Ferndale , Washington 98248
3604743714
infor@firmanayoga.com
firmanayoga.com