- Benefits/Fundraisers
Flow For a Cause Yoga
- Benefits/Fundraisers
Flow For a Cause Yoga
Join us on September 12 for a yoga fundraiser benefiting the Ferndale Food Bank! Choose Gentle Hatha at 8:00 or 10:30 a.m., or Hatha at 9:15 a.m. Choose from two pricing options, $10 plus a few nonperishable food items, or regular class price. Every dollar collected, and all food donations will go directly to the Ferndale Food Bank. For more information and to sign up visit firmanayoga.com
firmana yoga
$10-$18
08:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
firmana yoga
3604743714
info@firmanayoga.com
firmana yoga
5772 2nd AveFerndale , Washington 98248
3604743714
infor@firmanayoga.com