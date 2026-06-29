Flow For a Cause Yoga

Join us on September 12 for a yoga fundraiser benefiting the Ferndale Food Bank! Choose Gentle Hatha at 8:00 or 10:30 a.m., or Hatha at 9:15 a.m. Choose from two pricing options, $10 plus a few nonperishable food items, or regular class price. Every dollar collected, and all food donations will go directly to the Ferndale Food Bank. For more information and to sign up visit firmanayoga.com