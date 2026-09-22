- Benefits/Fundraisers,
- Classes/Workshops,
- Special Event
firmana yoga-Flow for a Cause Fundraiser
- Benefits/Fundraisers,
- Classes/Workshops,
- Special Event
firmana yoga-Flow for a Cause Fundraiser
Yoga Classes that support a cause, Spay+Neuter Northwest, in Whatcom County. 3 classes to choose from, 8am, 9:15, and 10:30. Gentle Hatha and Hatha. Find a class that suits you and help support a great cause! Classes are just $10 and ALL proceeds will be donated! firmanayoga.com for details and to sign up!
firmana yoga
$10
08:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
firmana yoga
3604743714
info@firmanayoga.com
firmana yoga
5772 2nd AveFerndale , Washington 98248
3604743714
infor@firmanayoga.com