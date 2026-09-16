Where imagination meets craftsmanship, Fire, Paint & Fantasy invites visitors into a world where forests become enchanted, flowers become symbols, and everyday materials are transformed into extraordinary works of art. Featuring painting, jewelry, and woodburning, this exhibition celebrates the timeless relationship between nature, storytelling, and creative expression.

Kevin Woods and Cat Toren will provide live music accompaniment for the opening reception, October 2nd 6:00-9:00 PM.

