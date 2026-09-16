- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Live Music: All,
- Community Events
Fire, Paint & Fantasy
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Live Music: All,
- Community Events
Fire, Paint & Fantasy
Where imagination meets craftsmanship, Fire, Paint & Fantasy invites visitors into a world where forests become enchanted, flowers become symbols, and everyday materials are transformed into extraordinary works of art. Featuring painting, jewelry, and woodburning, this exhibition celebrates the timeless relationship between nature, storytelling, and creative expression.
Kevin Woods and Cat Toren will provide live music accompaniment for the opening reception, October 2nd 6:00-9:00 PM.
Allied Arts of Whatcom County
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Allied Arts of Whatcom
3606768548
marketing@alliedarts.org
Allied Arts of Whatcom County
1213 Cornwall AveBellingham, Washington 98225
3606768548