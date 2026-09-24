Film Screening: The Lighthouse (2019)

Get into the Halloween spirit with a screening of The Lighthouse, directed by Robert Eggers.

Watch as two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. This screening is held in conjunction with the special exhibition, A Ballard Story: Pacific Fishermen, which explores the history and evolution of Seattle's maritime industry.

As the wavering cry of the foghorn fills the air, the taciturn former lumberjack, Ephraim Winslow, and the grizzled lighthouse keeper, Thomas Wake, set foot in a secluded and perpetually grey islet off the coast of late-19th-century New England.

