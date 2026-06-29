Fashionably Undead: MOPOP’s Halloween Bash

Fashionably Undead is MOPOP’s annual Halloween party for horror fans and guests who like their scares with a side of camp. Each year, the event brings history, aesthetics, and themes of horror to life throughout the museum with themed experiences, interactive activities, entertainment, and plenty of reasons to dress up. This year, the aliens have arrived, and they’re ready to party. Inspired by the mid-century alien invasion genre and the retro-futurist style of 1950s and ’60s sci-fi, the Halloween bash explores the deliciously blurry line between horror and science fiction. Guests can explore the museum’s galleries and exhibitions as part of an alien-themed scavenger hunt, snap UFO-themed photo ops, test their movie knowledge with trivia, and more.