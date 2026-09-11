Fall in Love with Giving Gala

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 | 5:30–9 p.m.

The Camby, Autograph Collection | 2401 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Dress in your Derby best for the Fall in Love with Giving Gala, a Kentucky Derby-inspired evening benefiting HELP Now AZ. Guests will enjoy handcrafted mint juleps, a hosted bar, live music, dinner, silent and live auctions, raffle prizes and more.

Funds raised will support HELP Now AZ’s mission to help break the cycle of homelessness and poverty by providing resources and opportunities to children and families throughout Arizona.

Schedule: Cocktail hour from 5:30–7 p.m.; gala program from 7–9 p.m.

Tickets: $200 per person. Tickets and sponsorships are available at helpnowaz.org.