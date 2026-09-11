- Community Events
Fall in Love with Giving Gala
- Community Events
Fall in Love with Giving Gala
Fall in Love with Giving Gala
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 | 5:30–9 p.m.
The Camby, Autograph Collection | 2401 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Dress in your Derby best for the Fall in Love with Giving Gala, a Kentucky Derby-inspired evening benefiting HELP Now AZ. Guests will enjoy handcrafted mint juleps, a hosted bar, live music, dinner, silent and live auctions, raffle prizes and more.
Funds raised will support HELP Now AZ’s mission to help break the cycle of homelessness and poverty by providing resources and opportunities to children and families throughout Arizona.
Schedule: Cocktail hour from 5:30–7 p.m.; gala program from 7–9 p.m.
Tickets: $200 per person. Tickets and sponsorships are available at helpnowaz.org.
The Camby, Autograph Collection
200
05:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Marketingworx
5055540565
amber.quintana3@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Amber Leah Quintana
amber.quintana3@gmail.com
The Camby, Autograph Collection
2401 E. Camelback RoadPhoenix, Arizona 85016
5055540565
amber.quintana3@gmail.com