The Fall 2026 Saint Martin’s Graduate School Fair is a FREE event for the community to explore what’s next in your academic and professional journey! Connect with 35+ admissions representatives from a variety of graduate programs around the country, including master’s, doctoral, and professional degrees, all in one place.

Whether you’re ready to apply or just beginning to consider your options, you’ll be able to ask questions, learn about admissions requirements, discover funding opportunities, and gain insight into potential career paths. This is a great chance to gather information, make connections, and take your next step with confidence.