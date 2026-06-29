Expressive Dance Collective - $200

Engage in mindful movement, joyful dancing and the creation of an original piece of choreography in this 9 week committed series. Participants will explore the balance of freedom and form, repetitive therapeutic movement and engaging in collaborative choreography. The focus is on expressive dance, modified to be accessible for all participants. The final session includes a public performance of the work created.

Facilitated by SilverKite® Teaching Artist Mollia Jensen

Series Dates:

October 8 @ 3:00pm - 4:30pm

October 15 @ 3:00pm - 4:30pm

October 22 @ 3:00pm - 4:30pm

October 29 @ 3:00pm - 4:30pm

November 5 @ 3:00pm - 4:30pm

November 12 @ 3:00pm - 4:30pm

November 19 @ 3:00pm - 4:30pm

December 3 @ 3:00pm - 4:30pm

December 10@ 3:00pm - 4:30pm

Registration required by October 1. Full refunds are available if cancelled 8 or more days before the workshop start date. If cancelled 7 days or fewer before the workshop you will be reimbursed 90% with a 10% administrative fee. Cancellations after the series begins will not be refunded.