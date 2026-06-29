- Classes/Workshops
Expressive Dance Collective - $200
- Classes/Workshops
Expressive Dance Collective - $200
Engage in mindful movement, joyful dancing and the creation of an original piece of choreography in this 9 week committed series. Participants will explore the balance of freedom and form, repetitive therapeutic movement and engaging in collaborative choreography. The focus is on expressive dance, modified to be accessible for all participants. The final session includes a public performance of the work created.
Facilitated by SilverKite® Teaching Artist Mollia Jensen
Series Dates:
October 8 @ 3:00pm - 4:30pm
October 15 @ 3:00pm - 4:30pm
October 22 @ 3:00pm - 4:30pm
October 29 @ 3:00pm - 4:30pm
November 5 @ 3:00pm - 4:30pm
November 12 @ 3:00pm - 4:30pm
November 19 @ 3:00pm - 4:30pm
December 3 @ 3:00pm - 4:30pm
December 10@ 3:00pm - 4:30pm
Registration required by October 1. Full refunds are available if cancelled 8 or more days before the workshop start date. If cancelled 7 days or fewer before the workshop you will be reimbursed 90% with a 10% administrative fee. Cancellations after the series begins will not be refunded.
Thursday: 03:00 PM - 04:30 PM