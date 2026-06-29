Evergreen State Fair 2026 - August 27-September 7

The Evergreen State Fair is held every year for 11 days with the final day of fair ending on Labor Day. We are proud to host an event that celebrates our rich agricultural culture, traditions and community. The festivities include live entertainment, carnival rides, Fair Time Speedway events, special events, food and drink, shopping and vendors, and more. At the Evergreen State Fair, there is something for everyone. This year's theme: Barn in the USA! Celebrating America's 250.