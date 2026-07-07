- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: All
Evening Jams at Zeitgeist featuring Free Fall
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: All
Evening Jams at Zeitgeist featuring Free Fall
Free Fall is back at Zeitgeist! Hope you're ready for Thomas Marriott, Rick Mandyck, Jeff Johnson, and John Bishop to come together for an amazing evening! This is our monthly jazz show, be sure to swing by every second Wednesday. No cover. Drinks and food available for purchase.
Zeitgeist Coffee
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Wednesday through Aug 12, 2026.
Artist Group Info
mattm113096@gmail.com
Zeitgeist Coffee
171 S Jackson StSeattle, Washington 98104