Eleonora Karpukhova Chamber Concert

This program brings together music of different worlds — from the shimmering colors and elusive moods of Ravel’s Miroirs to the poetic atmosphere of Medtner’s Fairy Tales(Skazki), inspired by vivid characters such as Ivanushka the Fool and Cinderella.

Rachmaninoff’s four piano transcriptions of his songs exhibit another side of his musical language — intimate, lyrical, and deeply expressive. The program is completed by Rachmaninoff’s Musical Moments op.16 — a cycle of powerful and richly varied musical scenes.

An evening of imagination, poetry, and emotional depth through the many voices of the piano.

Details:

This concert is a ticketed event and will begin promptly at 4pm and last until 5:30-6pm, with a brief intermission. Please plan to arrive about 15-20 minutes early for check in and seating.

No children under 6 years old are allowed. Ages 6-12 are free. **If you plan to bring children you MUST notify us beforehand so we can plan accordingly - otherwise we may not have enough seats, ticket holders have the right to seats first.