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  • Live Music: Jazz

Eldon T. Jones

  • Live Music: Jazz

Eldon T. Jones

Eldon "T" Jones moves hearts through his profoundly genuine playing and an infectious groove jazz style he honed in Portland before becoming a nationally recognized contemporary jazz artist and electrifying festival performer. Grover Washington, Jr., Wilton Felder (Crusaders), and Kirk Whalum inspired Eldon's playing style. Eldon's band has opened for Earth, Wind & Fire and Tower of Power, receiving glowing praise from both groups. In 2021, Jones released his first single as a solo artist, "T's Jam," which peaked at #54 on the Smooth Jazz Network Top 100. The success of "T's Jam" caught the attention of producer Darren Rahn who signed Jones to Side 2 Music. Rahn produced Jones's next singles "Captured by Love", "Sweet Serenity", and "Rip City".

The Royal Room
Tickets: $20 advance | $25 doors
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Royal Room
https://theroyalroomseattle.com/
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.
Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920
https://theroyalroomseattle.com/