Eldon "T" Jones moves hearts through his profoundly genuine playing and an infectious groove jazz style he honed in Portland before becoming a nationally recognized contemporary jazz artist and electrifying festival performer. Grover Washington, Jr., Wilton Felder (Crusaders), and Kirk Whalum inspired Eldon's playing style. Eldon's band has opened for Earth, Wind & Fire and Tower of Power, receiving glowing praise from both groups. In 2021, Jones released his first single as a solo artist, "T's Jam," which peaked at #54 on the Smooth Jazz Network Top 100. The success of "T's Jam" caught the attention of producer Darren Rahn who signed Jones to Side 2 Music. Rahn produced Jones's next singles "Captured by Love", "Sweet Serenity", and "Rip City".