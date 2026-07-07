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  • Community Events
  • Special Event

Easy Street Records & WMG Vinyl Take-Back Event

  • Community Events
  • Special Event

Easy Street Records & WMG Vinyl Take-Back Event

Drop into Easy Street Records for an afternoon of crate digging. While you're there drop off your damaged or unplayable vinyl records to help support vinyl recycling efforts! Collection bins will be out through the end of September.

Event website: https://www.wmg.com/news/independent-record-stores-and-warner-music-group-launch-nationwide-pilot-to-explore-recovery-pathways-for-vinyl-records

Easy Street Records
08:00 AM - 09:00 PM, every day through Sep 30, 2026.

Event Supported By

Easy Street Records Store in West Seattle
(206) 938-EASY
info@easystreetonline.com
https://easystreetonline.com/
Easy Street Records
4559 California Ave SW
Seatte, Washington 98116
(206) 938-EASY
info@easystreetonline.com
https://easystreetonline.com/