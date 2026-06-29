earshot jazz Logan Richardson Blues PEOPLE / THIEFS 2026 Presents

Bllues PEOPLE is a sonic ritual, where Black memory, resistance, and imagination collide. Channeling Amiri Baraka’s writings on Black music history into a fusion of Kansas City blues, rock, and modern jazz, saxophonist Logan Richardson’s blues People ensemble is Javier Santiago (keys, synth), Miles Lennox (keys, synth), Frescia Belmar (electric bass), and Ronald Bruner Jr. (drums).

The transatlantic trio THIEFS — bassist Keith Witty, saxophonist Christophe Panzani, and drummer David Frazier Jr. — share long-awaited new music reflecting the times in their signature blend of jazz, hip-hop, and electronica.