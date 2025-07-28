Earshot Jazz Festival 2026 - October 7-25

Sponsored by KNKX. Now in its 38th year, the Earshot Jazz Festival returns in October with performances, premieres, and workshops at more than a dozen venues across the city, showcasing esteemed Pacific Northwest resident artists alongside internationally renowned masters in a celebration of Seattle’s vibrant jazz scene.

In honor of the centennial of John Coltrane and Miles Davis, this year’s festival reflects on their enduring legacies while spotlighting the artists shaping jazz today and into the future.

This year’s lineup includes Dianne Reeves and Branford Marsalis, Gary Bartz and NTU Troop, Jun Ida, Jessica Lurie, Zaccai Curtis, Julian Lage, Kiefer, Christian Sands, Warren Wolf, Sasha Berliner, Fonville x Fribush and much more!

