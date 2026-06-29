Earshot Jazz Festival 2026 Presents-Ted Poor with Orrin Evans

Ted Poor is one of Seattle’s dynamic, forward-thinking, and well-known drummers. Ted Poor is a New York-born, Seattle-based drummer, composer, and producer whose adventurous, soulful playing has vaulted him to the stages of some of today’s most vital artists. Modern Drummer describes his playing as “adventurous, truly dynamic, and forward-thinking.” A graduate of the Eastman School of Music, Ted has toured and recorded with renowned artists such as Paul Simon, John Scofield, Bill Frisell, Rufus Wainwright, Pat Metheny, Blake Mills, Madison Cunningham, Lizzy McAlpine, Chris Thile, Cuong Vu, Lucy Dacus, Marcus Mumford, and Kurt Rosenwinkel.

Having signed with Verve Records (UMG), his debut album, You Already Know, was released in 2020 to critical acclaim. The album, which is co-produced with Blake Mills, features Andrew D’Angelo, Andrew Bird and Rob Moose. JazzTimes calls the album “profound and moving” and states, “intimate, involving, and lasting, You Already Know balms the senses, wakes them up, slaps them around, and offers positive affirmations.”Ted is an Associate Professor of Jazz Studies and the Associate Director of the School of Music at the University of Washington.

Pianist, bandleader, composer, and record producer Orrin Evans in his own words says that “I like to make things happen.” A prolific composer, with more than 25 albums under his belt, Evans has lead numerous renowned ensembles over the years including Captain Black Big Band, Tarbaby, and Eubanks Evans Experience among others. Based out of Philadelphia, he has also been part of The Bad Plus and performs regularly with local Seattle trumpeter Thomas Marriott. Evans was recently named the Artistic Director of the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra. In this festival Orrin Evans will also be performing with Sidney Hauser on Thursday 8th October earlier in the festival.