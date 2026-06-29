Earshot Jazz Festival 2026 Presents-Myra Melford / Ches Smith / Michael Formanek: Splash

Splash is a new trio led by acclaimed pianist and composer Myra Melford, featuring bassist Michael Formanek and drummer/vibraphonist Ches Smith, that continues her decades-long creative dialogue with the paintings of Cy Twombly. Their self-titled 2025 Intakt Records debut mirrors the physicality and gestural energy of Twombly’s work through exploratory, multi-layered compositions. All three musicians are celebrated improvisers and bandleaders in their own right, and have collaborated with artists like Tim Berne, Mary Halvorson, and John Zorn.

