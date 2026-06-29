- Live Music: Jazz
Earshot Jazz Festival 2026 Presents-Myra Melford / Ches Smith / Michael Formanek: Splash
- Live Music: Jazz
Earshot Jazz Festival 2026 Presents-Myra Melford / Ches Smith / Michael Formanek: Splash
Splash is a new trio led by acclaimed pianist and composer Myra Melford, featuring bassist Michael Formanek and drummer/vibraphonist Ches Smith, that continues her decades-long creative dialogue with the paintings of Cy Twombly. Their self-titled 2025 Intakt Records debut mirrors the physicality and gestural energy of Twombly’s work through exploratory, multi-layered compositions. All three musicians are celebrated improvisers and bandleaders in their own right, and have collaborated with artists like Tim Berne, Mary Halvorson, and John Zorn.
The Royal Room
Tickets: $20-$40 + ticket fees $2-$4
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Earshot Jazz
Artist Group Info
Myra Melford / Ches Smith / Michael Formanek: Splash
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920