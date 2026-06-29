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  • Live Music: Jazz

Earshot Jazz Festival 2026 Presents- Gary Bartz and NTU Troop

  • Live Music: Jazz

Earshot Jazz Festival 2026 Presents- Gary Bartz and NTU Troop

NEA Jazz Master Gary Bartz has been a defining voice in modern jazz since the 1960s, collaborating with Charles Mingus, Max Roach, Art Blakey, McCoy Tyner, and Roy Hargrove, as well as appearing on Miles Davis’ landmark Live-Evil (1971, Columbia Records). In the early 1970s, he formed NTU Troop blending soul, funk, African folk music, hard bop, and avant-garde jazz, and helped define the spiritual jazz movement. With two Grammy Awards and a career spanning more than five decades, Bartz continues to break new ground, most recently reuniting NTU Troop and collaborating with London-based Your Brother’s Keeper on Where Rivers Meet (2026, Brownswood Recordings).

The Triple Door
Premium Tickets: $50 + fees for Adult Regular Tickets: $40 + fees for Adult
07:03 PM - 11:30 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Earshot Jazz
https://www.earshot.org/

Artist Group Info

Gary Bartz and NTU Troop
https://www.earshot.org/event/gary-bartz-and-ntu-troop/
The Triple Door
216 Union Street
Seatte, Washington 98101
(206) 838-4333
https://thetripledoor.net/