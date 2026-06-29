- Live Music: Jazz
Earshot jazz Festival 2026 Presents-Freddy Fuego Orchestra
- Live Music: Jazz
Earshot jazz Festival 2026 Presents-Freddy Fuego Orchestra
Composer, conductor, and trombonist Freddy Fuego celebrates the release of his newest album Moment of Truth (2026, Self-Released) with a 15-piece orchestra. Exploring the intersections of jazz, hip-hop, classical, and beyond, Fuego forges a distinct musical language that transcends genre. Grounded in deep musical tradition and driven by fearless sonic exploration, Fuego invites audiences to experience music without boundaries. This project is supported, in part, by 4Culture. Presented in partnership with Town Hall Seattle.
Town Hall Seattle - The Forum
Tickets: $15-$40 + ticket fees $1.50-$4
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Earshot Jazz
Artist Group Info
Freddy Fuego Orchestra
Town Hall Seattle - The Forum
1119 8th AvenueSeattle, Washington 98101
(206) 652-4255