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  • Live Music: Jazz

Earshot jazz Festival 2026 Presents-Freddy Fuego Orchestra

  • Live Music: Jazz

Earshot jazz Festival 2026 Presents-Freddy Fuego Orchestra

Composer, conductor, and trombonist Freddy Fuego celebrates the release of his newest album Moment of Truth (2026, Self-Released) with a 15-piece orchestra. Exploring the intersections of jazz, hip-hop, classical, and beyond, Fuego forges a distinct musical language that transcends genre. Grounded in deep musical tradition and driven by fearless sonic exploration, Fuego invites audiences to experience music without boundaries. This project is supported, in part, by 4Culture. Presented in partnership with Town Hall Seattle.

Town Hall Seattle - The Forum
Tickets: $15-$40 + ticket fees $1.50-$4
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Earshot Jazz
https://www.earshot.org/

Artist Group Info

Freddy Fuego Orchestra
https://www.earshot.org/event/freddy-fuego-orchestra-2/
Town Hall Seattle - The Forum
1119 8th Avenue
Seattle, Washington 98101
(206) 652-4255
https://townhallseattle.org/