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  • Live Music: Jazz

Earshot Jazz Festival 2026 Presents- Freddy Fuego Orchestra

  • Live Music: Jazz

Earshot Jazz Festival 2026 Presents- Freddy Fuego Orchestra

Composer, conductor, and trombonist Freddy Fuego celebrates the release of his newest album Moment of Truth (2026, Self-Released) with a 15-piece orchestra. Exploring the intersections of jazz, hip-hop, classical, and beyond, Fuego forges a distinct musical language that transcends genre. Grounded in deep musical tradition and driven by fearless sonic exploration, Fuego invites audiences to experience music without boundaries.

Town Hall Seattle - The Forum
Tickets: $15-$40 + ticket fees $1.50-$4
09:00 PM - 11:55 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Earshot Jazz
https://www.earshot.org/

Artist Group Info

Freddy Fuego Orchestra
https://www.earshot.org/event/freddy-fuego-orchestra/
Town Hall Seattle - The Forum
1119 8th Avenue
Seattle, Washington 98101
(206) 652-4255
https://townhallseattle.org/