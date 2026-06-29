Earshot Jazz Festival 2026 Presents- DoYeon Kim with Cuong Vu

DoYeon Kim is a Korean gayageum player recognized as one of the artists pushing ancient Asian instruments into the future by blending Korean traditional music with jazz and free improvisation. Kim was the first zither artist to be admitted to both the New England Conservatory and Berklee Global Jazz Institute. Recently, she’s been nominated for a Korean Music Award (aka Korean Grammy) and is celebrating her album release Wellspring (2026, TAO Forms). She’s joined in a special duo with trumpeter Cuong Vu, recipient of the Colbert Award for Excellence and two-time Grammy for Best Contemporary Jazz Album as a member of the Pat Metheny Group. Vu is currently associate professor and Chair of Jazz Studies at the University of Washington.