earshot Jazz Festival 2026 Presents-Dos Santos / Mr. Nice / Sabroso

Chicago-based quintet Dos Santos combines jazz with barrio cumbias, psychedelic westerns, and “moonlit desert serenades” alongside a cultural urgency and themes of migration, identity, and diaspora. Their newly released album Es Amor (2026, Otherly Love Records) follows City of Mirrors (2021, International Anthem) which Rolling Stone described as “perpetually building and expanding … an imaginative step forward.” Formed in 2013, the ensemble is Alex Chávez (voice, keyboard, guitar), Jaime Garza (electric bass), Nathan Karagianis (guitars), Peter “Maestro” Vale (congas, percussion), and Daniel Villarreal (drums).

Alfredo Villar Lurquin, aka DJ Sabroso, is a Peruvian writer, art historian, and collector of Latin American tropical music and co-founder of the influential “Sonido Inca” parties and radio program that helped spark Lima’s new cumbia movement. He has authored liner notes for Vampisoul’s “Cumbia Beat” compilations and documents Peru’s tropical music and popular graphic art through books and exhibitions.

Global Groove resident DJ and advocate for international rhythm and dance, Mr. Nice is dedicated to connecting genres across the African Diaspora, he blends sounds from the DRC and South Africa with those from Central and South America and the Caribbean.