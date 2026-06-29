Earshot Jazz Festival 2026 Presents- Caroline Davis

Brooklyn-based saxophonist and composer Caroline Davis is driven by a desire for connection and a belief in music’s mind-broadening and healing qualities. She is a 2025 Guggenheim Fellow, and 2018 DownBeat Critics Poll Rising Star–Alto Saxophone. Her work, while rooted in improvisation, makes use of various creative modalities. Fallows (2026, Ropeadope Records) is Davis’ debut solo release of alto saxophone and electronics. For this performance, Davis performs solo.