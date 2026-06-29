- Live Music: Jazz
Earshot Jazz Festival 2026 Presents- Caroline Davis
- Live Music: Jazz
Earshot Jazz Festival 2026 Presents- Caroline Davis
Brooklyn-based saxophonist and composer Caroline Davis is driven by a desire for connection and a belief in music’s mind-broadening and healing qualities. She is a 2025 Guggenheim Fellow, and 2018 DownBeat Critics Poll Rising Star–Alto Saxophone. Her work, while rooted in improvisation, makes use of various creative modalities. Fallows (2026, Ropeadope Records) is Davis’ debut solo release of alto saxophone and electronics. For this performance, Davis performs solo.
Chapel Performance Space at the Good Shepherd Center
Brooklyn-based saxophonist and composer Caroline Davis is driven by a desire for connection and a belief in music’s mind-broadening and healing qualities. She is a 2025 Guggenheim Fellow, and 2018 DownBeat Critics Poll Rising Star–Alto Saxophone. Her work, while rooted in improvisation, makes use of various creative modalities. Fallows (2026, Ropeadope Records) is Davis’ debut solo release of alto saxophone and electronics. For this performance, Davis performs solo.
07:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Earshot Jazz
Artist Group Info
Caroline Davis
Chapel Performance Space at the Good Shepherd Center
4649 Sunnyside Avenue North (4th Floor)Seattle, Washington 98103
(206) 547-0204