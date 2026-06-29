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  • Live Music: Jazz

Earshot Jazz Festival 2026 Presents-Carmen Quill

  • Live Music: Jazz

Earshot Jazz Festival 2026 Presents-Carmen Quill

Upright bassist, singer and composer Carmen Quill (formerly Rothwell) presents music from her forthcoming album Harmless. The Seattle-born, Brooklyn-based artist combines subtle virtuosity with unconventional songwriting. Through vivid countermelodies, improvised responses, and rich arrangements, her music serves as a direct, dynamic reflection of her pithily insightful lyrics. Quill will be joined by longtime Scree bandmates Ryan El-Solh (guitar) and Jason Burger (drums), plus special guests. Presented in partnership with Wayward Music Series.

Chapel Performance Space at the Good Shepherd Center
Tickets: Sliding Scale $5.50-$22 (including fees)
07:30 PM - 11:55 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Earshot Jazz
https://www.earshot.org/

Artist Group Info

Carmen Quill
https://www.earshot.org/event/carmen-quill/
Chapel Performance Space at the Good Shepherd Center
4649 Sunnyside Avenue North (4th Floor)
Seattle, Washington 98103
(206) 547-0204
https://historicseattle.org/project/good-shepherd/