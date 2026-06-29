- Live Music: Jazz
Earshot Jazz Festival 2026 Presents-Carmen Quill
- Live Music: Jazz
Earshot Jazz Festival 2026 Presents-Carmen Quill
Upright bassist, singer and composer Carmen Quill (formerly Rothwell) presents music from her forthcoming album Harmless. The Seattle-born, Brooklyn-based artist combines subtle virtuosity with unconventional songwriting. Through vivid countermelodies, improvised responses, and rich arrangements, her music serves as a direct, dynamic reflection of her pithily insightful lyrics. Quill will be joined by longtime Scree bandmates Ryan El-Solh (guitar) and Jason Burger (drums), plus special guests. Presented in partnership with Wayward Music Series.
Chapel Performance Space at the Good Shepherd Center
Tickets: Sliding Scale $5.50-$22 (including fees)
07:30 PM - 11:55 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Earshot Jazz
Artist Group Info
Carmen Quill
Chapel Performance Space at the Good Shepherd Center
4649 Sunnyside Avenue North (4th Floor)Seattle, Washington 98103
(206) 547-0204