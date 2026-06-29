Earshot Jazz Festival 2026 Presents-Carmen Quill

Upright bassist, singer and composer Carmen Quill (formerly Rothwell) presents music from her forthcoming album Harmless. The Seattle-born, Brooklyn-based artist combines subtle virtuosity with unconventional songwriting. Through vivid countermelodies, improvised responses, and rich arrangements, her music serves as a direct, dynamic reflection of her pithily insightful lyrics. Quill will be joined by longtime Scree bandmates Ryan El-Solh (guitar) and Jason Burger (drums), plus special guests. Presented in partnership with Wayward Music Series.