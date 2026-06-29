Earshot Jazz Festival 2026 Presents-Arjun K. Verma and Nikolaj Hess

Album release concert. When these two take to the stage, you are in for a unique experience summoning spontaneous and fresh musical worlds. Sitarist Arjun K. Verma is both a tradition-bearer and innovator in the world of North Indian Classical music, growing up as an Indian Classical musician in the West and trained by the Maestro Ali Akbar Khan. New York-based, Danish pianist and composer Nikolaj Hess has a sound that spans Nordic jazz, post-bop, new-classical, and West African jazz traditions. Collaborations with artists including Fela and Femi Kuti have shaped his distinctive amalgam.

