- Live Music: Jazz
Earshot Jazz Festival 2026 Presents-Alex Hamburger and José Luiz Martins
- Live Music: Jazz
Earshot Jazz Festival 2026 Presents-Alex Hamburger and José Luiz Martins
Flutist Alex Hamburger and pianist José Luiz Martins make their debut as a duo with Catalog of Dreams (2025, Challenge Records), an intimate album steeped in the Brazilian influence of native Paulistano Martins and Hamburger’s exploration of the Great American Songbook, Black American music, and folk traditions. The two have collaborated before, including on Martins’ Odyssey Mixtape (2025, Origin Records). Here, they weave flute, piano, voice, and electronic keyboards into a deeply personal sonic journey spanning original compositions and reinterpreting classics by Herb Ellis, Wayne Shorter, and Thundercat.
The Royal Room
Advance Tickets: $23.62 including fees. Door: $25
07:30 PM - 11:55 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Earshot Jazz
Artist Group Info
Alex Hamburger and José Luiz Martins
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920